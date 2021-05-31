Mississippi man sentenced to 50 years in jail for child sex crimes

Published 6:59 am Monday, May 31, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for having sex with a 12-year-old.

Ryan Scott Perrigin was sentenced in Lowndes County Circuit Court after a jury convicted him of two counts of sexual battery on Wednesday.

Perrigin was accused of having sex with a 12-year-old in July and August of 2019.

Perrigin was 40 years old when he was arrested in 2019 by Lowndes County investigators.

