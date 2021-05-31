Suspect flees Mississippi deputies, drags them across parking lot; man shot after hours-long standoff

Published 10:17 pm Monday, May 31, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A man who fled Mississippi law enforcement officers and wound up in a chase with Louisiana police was shot Monday after a long standoff.

Neither the condition of the suspect nor his identity was immediately known.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Bovina Grocery to investigate a matter at the business. As they began talking to the man and doing a routine records check on him, deputies learned the man had outstanding arrest warrants.

The man refused to be arrested and got into his car to drive away. As deputies tried to stop him, he dragged them across the parking lot. Both deputies were treated and released from the hospital.

The man fled across Interstate 20 into Louisiana where Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies began pursuing him.

The man eventually crashed his vehicle and held police at bay on U.S. 65 in an hour-long standoff.

More News

Suspect flees Mississippi deputies, drags them across parking lot; man shot after hours-long standoff

Mississippi coronavirus weekly cases drop to lows not seen since early April 2020

After 114 years, Mississippi county says jail facility no longer meets 21st century needs

Two Mississippi men arrested after man found shot to death near bag of drugs

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required