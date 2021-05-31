Trial date set for 1 woman accused of setting house fire that killed 4 people inside

Published 7:06 am Monday, May 31, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

One of the women accused of setting a fire that killed a Louisiana woman and her three granddaughters now has a trial date.

Tamielya Alis Brevelle, 31, will face trial on a first-degree murder charge on Nov. 29. The Town Talk reported.

Brevelle was arrested after a Feb. 29, 2020, fire destroyed a home and killed the four people inside — 48-year-old Verlana Inell Cooper, 7-year-old Jayda Kelis Cooper, 4-year-old Brooklyn Elise Cooper and 4-month-old Dreya Reign Russaw. Authorities have said the fire was intentionally set.
Authorities have not released a motive in the case.

Brevelle’s niece, Dorothy Denee Bosby, 28, later was arrested, too. Both women were initially arrested on four counts of second-degree murder and one count of manufacturing or possessing an incendiary device. But a Rapides Parish grand jury indicted them each on one count of first-degree murder in Verlana Cooper’s death.

The cases involving the children still could go before a grand jury, prosecutor Hugo Holland has said.
Bosby has a pretrial hearing set for Thursday.

More News

After 114 years, Mississippi county says jail facility no longer meets 21st century needs

Two Mississippi men arrested after man found shot to death near bag of drugs

Trial date set for 1 woman accused of setting house fire that killed 4 people inside

Mississippi man sentenced to 50 years in jail for child sex crimes

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required