Teen killed in head-on collision on rural Mississippi road

A Mississippi teen was killed in a head-on collision on a rural Mississippi road north of Starkville.

WCBI in Columbus reports that Lazyane Nichols, 19, was killed in the accident that happened shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Rock Hill and Bay Leaf roads in Oktibbeha County.

Nichols was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office says Nichols was the only person in his vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was also injured.

Oktibbeha County deputies are investigating the accident.