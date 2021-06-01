Teen killed in head-on collision on rural Mississippi road

Published 6:28 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen was killed in a head-on collision on a rural Mississippi road north of Starkville.

WCBI in Columbus reports that Lazyane Nichols, 19, was killed in the accident that happened shortly after 7 a.m.  Sunday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Rock Hill and Bay Leaf roads in Oktibbeha County.

Nichols was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office says Nichols was the only person in his vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was also injured.

Oktibbeha County deputies are investigating the accident.

More News

Mississippi man dies in accident while headed home from afternoon of Memorial Day ATV riding

Quick response may have saved life of child in possible drowning at Mississippi park

Teen killed in head-on collision on rural Mississippi road

Suspect flees Mississippi deputies, drags them across parking lot; man shot after hours-long standoff

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required