Although Mississippi’s population may be shrinking, some areas are growing. Here is a list of the fastest-growing counties in Mississippi

Fastest-growing counties in Mississippi

From 2018 to 2019, the U.S. population grew by .48%, its slowest rate in 100 years. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2019, based on 5-year estimates.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#30. Webster County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -371

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -3.7%

– 2019 population: 9,768

— #72 largest county in Mississippi, #2,446 largest county nationwide

#29. Greene County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -364

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -2.6%

– 2019 population: 13,645

— #61 largest county in Mississippi, #2,185 largest county nationwide

#28. Lowndes County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -332

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.6%

– 2019 population: 59,150

— #12 largest county in Mississippi, #876 largest county nationwide

#27. Lincoln County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -302

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.9%

– 2019 population: 34,320

— #23 largest county in Mississippi, #1,317 largest county nationwide

#26. Perry County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -237

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -1.9%

– 2019 population: 12,006

— #65 largest county in Mississippi, #2,293 largest county nationwide

#25. Neshoba County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -213

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.7%

– 2019 population: 29,332

— #28 largest county in Mississippi, #1,445 largest county nationwide

#24. Prentiss County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -156

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.6%

– 2019 population: 25,255

— #37 largest county in Mississippi, #1,595 largest county nationwide

#23. Tishomingo County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -94

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.5%

– 2019 population: 19,441

— #48 largest county in Mississippi, #1,855 largest county nationwide

#22. Tippah County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +25

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.1%

– 2019 population: 22,018

— #43 largest county in Mississippi, #1,725 largest county nationwide

#21. Itawamba County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +133

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.6%

– 2019 population: 23,462

— #40 largest county in Mississippi, #1,660 largest county nationwide

#20. Scott County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +152

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.5%

– 2019 population: 28,332

— #34 largest county in Mississippi, #1,483 largest county nationwide

#19. Yazoo County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +163

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.6%

– 2019 population: 28,565

— #30 largest county in Mississippi, #1,471 largest county nationwide

#18. Tate County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +206

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.7%

– 2019 population: 28,404

— #33 largest county in Mississippi, #1,480 largest county nationwide

#17. Alcorn County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +382

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.0%

– 2019 population: 37,090

— #20 largest county in Mississippi, #1,245 largest county nationwide

#16. Forrest County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +934

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.3%

– 2019 population: 75,224

— #9 largest county in Mississippi, #736 largest county nationwide

#15. Jones County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,208

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.8%

– 2019 population: 68,352

— #10 largest county in Mississippi, #779 largest county nationwide

#14. Stone County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,353

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +8.0%

– 2019 population: 18,276

— #51 largest county in Mississippi, #1,906 largest county nationwide

#13. Union County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,585

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.9%

– 2019 population: 28,507

— #31 largest county in Mississippi, #1,477 largest county nationwide

#12. George County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,856

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +8.4%

– 2019 population: 23,917

— #39 largest county in Mississippi, #1,644 largest county nationwide

#11. Pontotoc County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,095

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +7.1%

– 2019 population: 31,618

— #26 largest county in Mississippi, #1,386 largest county nationwide

#10. Oktibbeha County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,983

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.4%

– 2019 population: 49,512

— #15 largest county in Mississippi, #993 largest county nationwide

#9. Lee County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +3,626

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +4.5%

– 2019 population: 85,072

— #7 largest county in Mississippi, #670 largest county nationwide

#8. Hancock County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +4,553

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +10.7%

– 2019 population: 46,961

— #16 largest county in Mississippi, #1,033 largest county nationwide

#7. Jackson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +5,294

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.9%

– 2019 population: 142,376

— #5 largest county in Mississippi, #455 largest county nationwide

#6. Lafayette County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +7,731

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +16.9%

– 2019 population: 53,590

— #14 largest county in Mississippi, #941 largest county nationwide

#5. Lamar County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +9,410

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +17.9%

– 2019 population: 61,969

— #11 largest county in Mississippi, #846 largest county nationwide

#4. Madison County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +12,575

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +13.7%

– 2019 population: 104,562

— #6 largest county in Mississippi, #575 largest county nationwide

#3. Rankin County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +14,154

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +10.2%

– 2019 population: 152,677

— #4 largest county in Mississippi, #432 largest county nationwide

#2. Harrison County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +22,711

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +12.5%

– 2019 population: 204,502

— #2 largest county in Mississippi, #324 largest county nationwide

#1. DeSoto County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +24,260

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +15.7%

– 2019 population: 178,975

— #3 largest county in Mississippi, #365 largest county nationwide