New coronavirus cases decline again across Mississippi, state reports
Published 5:34 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021
New COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to decline across Mississippi the state reported with the weekly average at levels not seen since early April, the state reported.
Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 101 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.
The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 317,856.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported five new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,322.
Through Wednesday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.
And approximately 28% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.
For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 113 on Wednesday. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average number of new cases since April 4, 2020.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 141 with Wednesday’s update.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2998
|84
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3191
|72
|130
|20
|Amite
|1253
|42
|57
|9
|Attala
|2147
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|1021
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4815
|133
|235
|33
|Calhoun
|1733
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1222
|30
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2096
|59
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|788
|18
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1028
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1789
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1863
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2979
|81
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2989
|66
|83
|11
|Covington
|2650
|81
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22133
|264
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7784
|153
|244
|52
|Franklin
|846
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2511
|48
|59
|8
|Greene
|1313
|33
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2635
|87
|155
|33
|Hancock
|3841
|87
|69
|14
|Harrison
|18209
|314
|489
|69
|Hinds
|20516
|418
|804
|131
|Holmes
|1897
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|972
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3044
|77
|134
|23
|Jackson
|13574
|248
|240
|35
|Jasper
|2215
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|662
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1073
|33
|9
|1
|Jones
|8423
|165
|220
|42
|Kemper
|963
|28
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6263
|119
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6286
|88
|54
|13
|Lauderdale
|7235
|241
|443
|101
|Lawrence
|1306
|24
|27
|2
|Leake
|2707
|74
|90
|16
|Lee
|10025
|175
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3507
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3998
|111
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6448
|149
|258
|63
|Madison
|10188
|224
|369
|69
|Marion
|2708
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4562
|105
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4144
|135
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1285
|43
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4053
|178
|203
|59
|Newton
|2478
|62
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1278
|34
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4652
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4632
|110
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4562
|146
|189
|37
|Perry
|1265
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3354
|107
|135
|35
|Pontotoc
|4233
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2822
|60
|99
|15
|Quitman
|817
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13799
|282
|392
|61
|Scott
|3183
|74
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|506
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2974
|89
|158
|20
|Smith
|1637
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|1851
|33
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3385
|91
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1796
|41
|50
|7
|Tate
|3409
|86
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2903
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2300
|67
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1076
|26
|18
|2
|Union
|4146
|76
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1349
|46
|69
|13
|Warren
|4430
|121 *
|170
|37
|Washington
|5393
|135
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2642
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1150
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|687
|31
|25
|5
|Winston
|2293
|81
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1668
|38
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3129
|70
|141
|18
|Total
|317,856
|7,322
|10,479
|1,982
* Note: A death previously reported in Warren County was later determined not to be COVID-19 related, and has been corrected.