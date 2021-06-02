The Grove will reopen for post-pandemic game-day partying, University officials say

The Grove at the University of Mississippi will reopen for pregame and postgame parties during the 2021 football season after being closed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ole Miss Athletics Department made the announcement Tuesday, saying details will be available before the season begins. The first home game is Sept. 11.

The Grove is a 10-acre spot in the heart of the Oxford campus. It traditionally attracts thousands of fans on game days, including some who set up elaborately decorated tents.

“With its pageantry, hospitality and pure joy, there is no place on earth like The Grove, and as our lives return to normal, there is nothing that will give me more pleasure than to officially welcome Rebel Nation back to the greatest patch of grass in sports,” Keith Carter, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, said in a news release.