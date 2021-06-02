Three people killed, 40 people injured over Memorial Day Holiday, Mississippi Highway Patrol reports

Memorial Day weekend was a busy time for members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, with three fatalities reported during the holiday enforcement period.

MHP received a total of 5,734 calls, including 104 collisions which resulted in 40 injuries over the three-day weekend. Nineteen felony arrests were made, and there were six drug arrests. Three hundred fifty-one seatbelt violations were recorded statewide, and 114 child restraint violations were recorded.

All three fatalities occurred Friday. At 3:30 that afternoon, Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle while he was conducting a traffic stop on Mississippi Highway 16.

Hours later, at 6:14 p.m., Shannon Davis was killed when she collided with a tree on Mississippi 503. And at 11:54 that night, Rogelio Garza was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from it on Mississippi 429, the highway patrol reports.