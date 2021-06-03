Mississippi man missing after going to buy four-wheeler found hours later, murdered and dumped in road

A Mississippi man has been found shot to death after he drove from the Gulf Coast to the central part of the state to buy an off-road vehicle.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March told WLBT-TV that relatives of Kyle Craig of Ocean Springs reported the 26-year-old man missing Wednesday morning.

Morgan Craig said her brother was in Holmes County to buy a four-wheeler. She said he spoke to a seller he knew about 9 a.m. Wednesday. When she stopped hearing from her brother, she became worried and traced his last known location through his cellphone.

“We drove four hours, four hours, to his last known location. We pulled up exactly on his last known location and there was my brother laying on the road, murdered,” Craig told the TV station.

March said Craig’s pickup truck was missing, but a trailer Craig had attached to it was found on I-55 near Holmes County, riddled with bullet holes.

“We have people that we are looking at, but we just don’t know if they are going to be the ones who actually committed this crime,” March said.

Holmes County Coroner Dexter Howard said Craig’s body was being sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Holmes County is about 225 miles (362 kilometers) north of Ocean Springs.