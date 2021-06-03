Mississippi teen accused of shooting uncle shot, injured by officers while fleeing the scene

Police shot and injured a Mississippi teen who was fleeing the scene of another shooting in a hotel parking lot Wednesday.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal spoke about the incident to reporters Thursday.

Ridgeland police officers were investigating another call in the area of the Drury Inn and Suites when they heard gunshots come from the hotel parking lot. When they responded, officers found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s nephew was fleeing the scene when officers arrived, according to police.

After officers gave orders for the teen to stop and the suspect refused to comply, shots were fired.

The teen suspect was injured in the shooting and both he and his uncle were transported to the hospital for treatment. The injuries to the teen did not appear to be life-threatening, police said. Both the teen and his uncle are from Jackson, police said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation into the incident, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.