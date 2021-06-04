Mississippi police: Missing 1-year-old, mother located safe. Murder suspect still on loose.

Published 12:04 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police say they have safely located 1-year-old boy and his mother who went missing after the mother’s ex-boyfriend reportedly shot and killed another man Thursday afternoon.

Jackson news sources report that 1-year-old Amarion Malik Sims and his mother Tamora Sims have been located in Holmes County.

Police say the mother’s ex-boyfriend, Jocquize Williams, 22, is still on the run and is suspected to have been with Sims and the 1-year-old.

Jackson police are still searching for Williams in connection with a fatal shooting at the Edgewood Terrace Apartments Thursday afternoon.

Williams is accused of shooting Anthony Lindsey, 24, after they reportedly got into an argument over Sims.

Williams is believed to be traveling in a light-colored Dodge Challenger with a dark stripe along the sides with a license plate reading HLB 6391.

Anyone with information can call Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

