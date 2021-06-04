New coronavirus cases in Mississippi tick up slightly, but still at 14-month lows

Published 4:41 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages ticked up slightly Friday, but continue to be at 14-month lows.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 141 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 318,189.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,325.

Through Friday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 29% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 112 on Friday. It was the lowest number since April 3, 2020, less than one month after the first case was found in the state.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 137 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3027 84 83 16
Alcorn 3219 72 130 20
Amite 1254 42 57 9
Attala 2149 73 175 36
Benton 1021 25 46 10
Bolivar 4819 133 235 33
Calhoun 1733 32 36 6
Carroll 1222 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2099 59 60 15
Choctaw 788 18 2 0
Claiborne 1028 30 45 9
Clarke 1789 80 123 31
Clay 1865 54 38 5
Coahoma 2979 81 129 12
Copiah 2990 66 83 11
Covington 2654 81 139 39
De Soto 22155 264 113 24
Forrest 7791 153 244 52
Franklin 849 23 40 4
George 2515 48 59 8
Greene 1313 33 53 6
Grenada 2636 87 155 33
Hancock 3841 87 69 14
Harrison 18224 314 490 69
Hinds 20540 418 804 131
Holmes 1900 74 104 20
Humphreys 972 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3045 77 134 23
Jackson 13595 248 241 35
Jasper 2215 48 43 2
Jefferson 662 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1073 33 9 1
Jones 8430 165 220 42
Kemper 965 28 44 9
Lafayette 6269 120 187 55
Lamar 6297 88 54 13
Lauderdale 7246 241 443 101
Lawrence 1308 24 27 2
Leake 2709 74 92 16
Lee 10031 176 222 42
Leflore 3509 125 236 52
Lincoln 4000 111 197 40
Lowndes 6457 149 258 63
Madison 10194 224 369 69
Marion 2709 80 158 24
Marshall 4566 105 65 15
Monroe 4149 135 190 55
Montgomery 1286 43 54 9
Neshoba 4055 178 203 59
Newton 2479 62 88 15
Noxubee 1279 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4653 98 222 36
Panola 4645 110 104 15
Pearl River 4571 146 190 37
Perry 1266 38 21 8
Pike 3356 107 135 35
Pontotoc 4234 73 86 13
Prentiss 2827 60 99 15
Quitman 817 16 0 0
Rankin 13808 282 392 61
Scott 3184 74 115 18
Sharkey 507 17 43 8
Simpson 2976 89 158 20
Smith 1639 34 68 8
Stone 1853 33 85 14
Sunflower 3385 91 123 20
Tallahatchie 1797 41 50 7
Tate 3412 86 80 19
Tippah 2907 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2301 67 102 27
Tunica 1078 26 18 2
Union 4151 76 131 23
Walthall 1349 46 69 13
Warren 4430 121 170 37
Washington 5400 135 190 39
Wayne 2643 42 69 11
Webster 1150 32 61 12
Wilkinson 687 31 25 5
Winston 2295 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1670 39 82 22
Yazoo 3129 70 141 18
Total 318,189 7,325 10,485 1,982

 

