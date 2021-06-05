Drugs, gun, more than $16,000 cash leads to Mississippi man’s arrest during Alabama traffic stop

More than $16,000 in cash, drugs and a gun were seized after a Mississippi man was arrested in a traffic stop on the interstate by Alabama state troopers.

John Sevastian Tabarez-Morales, 21, was reportedly going 82 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour construction zone on I-20/59 near Tuscaloosa last month.

The smell of marijuana during the traffic stop led to a search of the car Tabarez-Morale was driving. Investigators reportedly discovered guns, drugs, drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, along with $16,040 in cash.

Tabarez-Morales, who was allegedly carrying a 9mm Glock handgun was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail and released on bond the following day.