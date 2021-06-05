Mississippi man admits he handed bank teller note threatening to kill her during robbery

A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank, federal prosecutors said.

Richard Dewayne Jiles, 42, entered the plea Thursday in federal court, Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said in a news release Friday.

Jiles robbed a Trustmark Bank branch in Jackson on Dec. 3. He handed the bank teller a note stating that she would die if she did not give him $5,000, LaMarca’s office said. After tips from Crimestoppers led law enforcement to him, Jiles was arrested in Rankin County following a car accident.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 17. He faces up to 20 years in prison.