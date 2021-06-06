Mississippi police: Assault rifle used in retaliation killing of Jackson woman sitting on her porch

Published 7:15 am Sunday, June 6, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police say a Jackson woman while sitting outside her house early Saturday morning.

Officers say the woman, identified as 23-year-old Jerita Evans, was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. when her attackers drove up in a Ford Escape firing multiple rounds.

WLBT in Jackson reports that police recovered multiple rounds from a .223 assault rifle and one round from a .40 caliber weapon.

Investigators believe the shooting is in retaliation to an incident earlier in the week involving a juvenile that robbed an individual for $300.

More News

Mississippi deputies searching for suspect in Facebook killing

Report: Mississippi spends thousands less per pupil than surrounding states

Some Mississippi towns forced to have special elections after few people run for office

Mississippi company working with SpaceX to create floating launch pad for Mars vehicle

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required