New Mississippi coronavirus cases remain low, state reports

Published 6:05 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Weekly new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi ticked up slightly Monday, but continue to be at 14-month lows.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 332 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 318,521.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported eight new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,333.

Through Monday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 29% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 115 on Monday. It was the lowest number since April 3, 2020, less than one month after the first case was found in the state.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 126 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3029 84 83 16
Alcorn 3223 72 130 20
Amite 1254 42 57 9
Attala 2149 73 175 36
Benton 1022 25 46 10
Bolivar 4823 133 235 33
Calhoun 1734 32 36 6
Carroll 1222 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2101 59 60 15
Choctaw 788 18 2 0
Claiborne 1029 30 45 9
Clarke 1789 80 123 31
Clay 1869 54 38 5
Coahoma 2979 81 129 12
Copiah 2992 66 83 11
Covington 2658 81 139 39
De Soto 22186 264 113 24
Forrest 7797 153 244 52
Franklin 849 23 40 4
George 2517 48 59 8
Greene 1315 33 53 6
Grenada 2637 87 155 33
Hancock 3842 87 69 14
Harrison 18269 314 490 69
Hinds 20565 419 804 131
Holmes 1902 74 104 20
Humphreys 972 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3046 77 134 23
Jackson 13616 248 241 35
Jasper 2216 48 43 2
Jefferson 662 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1073 33 9 1
Jones 8439 166 220 42
Kemper 966 28 44 9
Lafayette 6283 120 187 55
Lamar 6304 88 54 13
Lauderdale 7250 242 443 101
Lawrence 1308 24 27 2
Leake 2713 74 92 16
Lee 10040 176 222 42
Leflore 3511 125 236 52
Lincoln 4003 111 197 40
Lowndes 6472 149 258 63
Madison 10202 224 369 69
Marion 2712 80 158 24
Marshall 4567 105 65 15
Monroe 4150 135 190 55
Montgomery 1286 43 54 9
Neshoba 4059 179 203 59
Newton 2480 63 88 15
Noxubee 1279 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4656 98 222 36
Panola 4652 110 104 15
Pearl River 4576 146 190 37
Perry 1266 38 21 8
Pike 3359 107 135 35
Pontotoc 4237 73 86 13
Prentiss 2828 60 99 15
Quitman 817 16 0 0
Rankin 13819 282 392 61
Scott 3187 74 115 18
Sharkey 508 17 43 8
Simpson 2977 89 158 20
Smith 1639 34 68 8
Stone 1862 33 85 14
Sunflower 3389 91 123 20
Tallahatchie 1798 41 50 7
Tate 3419 86 80 19
Tippah 2908 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2303 67 102 27
Tunica 1078 27 18 2
Union 4151 76 131 23
Walthall 1350 46 69 13
Warren 4432 121 170 37
Washington 5405 135 190 39
Wayne 2643 42 69 11
Webster 1150 32 61 12
Wilkinson 692 32 25 5
Winston 2296 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1674 39 82 22
Yazoo 3132 71 141 18
Total 318,521 7,333 10,485 1,982

