New Mississippi coronavirus cases remain low, state reports

Weekly new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi ticked up slightly Monday, but continue to be at 14-month lows.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 332 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 318,521.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported eight new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,333.

Through Monday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 29% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 115 on Monday. It was the lowest number since April 3, 2020, less than one month after the first case was found in the state.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 126 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.