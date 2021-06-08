82-year-old Mississippi woman killed after being hit by car near gas station

Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

An 82-year-old Mississippi woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle near an Oxford gas station.

At approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Oxford Police Department, Oxford Fire Department and Lafayette County coroner’s office responded to the Marathon gas station, located 1455 South Lamar Boulevard, for a report of a female pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Police say Janie Bradley, 82, of Cleveland, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that hit Bradley reportedly remained at the scene and is cooperating with the officials.

The incident is under investigation.

 

