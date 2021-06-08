Man charged with murder in Sunday death of man following altercation inside Mississippi residence
Published 11:39 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Jackson police have charged Earnest Guise, 40, with murder in connection with a Sunday morning death.
Guise is charged with the death of Michael Jones, 38. According to a social media post, Jones was killed following an altercation inside a Roland Street residence.
#ARRESTED: Suspect, Earnest Guise-40, is charged with murder for the death of victim, Michael Jones-38, that occurred just before 11am on yesterday, following an altercation at a residence in the 400 block of Roland St. #JPD pic.twitter.com/PDrJ2SkEDh
— Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) June 7, 2021