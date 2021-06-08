Man charged with murder in Sunday death of man following altercation inside Mississippi residence

Published 11:39 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Jackson police have charged  Earnest Guise, 40, with murder in connection with a Sunday morning death.

Guise is charged with the death of Michael Jones, 38. According to a social media post, Jones was killed following an altercation inside a Roland Street residence.

