Mississippi coronavirus cases remain low, but relatively steady

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained low Tuesday after the state released the latest data on the virus.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 57 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 318,578.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 10 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,343.

Through Tuesday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 29% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 118 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 119 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.