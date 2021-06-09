Mississippi father, son charged after fight at graduation party ends with body in pond

A Mississippi father and son were arrested last weekend after police say they got into a fight with a man at a girl’s high school graduation party, killed him and dumped his body in a pond.

WCBI-TV reports that the body of Heriberto Mata, 25, of Calhoun County, was found in a pond Sunday afternoon.

The victim reportedly asked the DJ to play longer at the party in the town of Vardaman, which started a fight. The victim eventually left the party but was reported missing later in the day.

A tip led police to the body, but they wouldn’t disclose how they found out to look in the pond.

Arrested were Cutberto Gutierrez, 48, and his son, Hoscar, 25. The two are charged with aggravated assault, but the charges could be upgraded, pending results of the autopsy.