Mississippi finally reaches one-third coronavirus vaccination mark as new cases remain stable

Mississippi hit a milestone in its effort to vaccinate Mississippians against the COVID-19 coronavirus with one-third of the state have received at least one shot. The mark was reached Wednesday as the weekly new case average remained flat, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 107 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 318,685.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,347.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 29% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That puts Mississippi last in the list of states with the most vaccinations. Vermont, by comparison, is the state with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with nearly 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases remained stable at 118 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 116 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.