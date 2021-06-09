Mississippi police: Child killed in apparent accidental shooting Tuesday night

Published 5:54 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi investigators believe the shooting death of an 11-year-old Tuesday night was accidental.

At 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, officers of the Vicksburg Police Department and personnel from the Vicksburg Fire Department were dispatched to an address on Elizabeth Circle for a shooting.

Inside the residence, they found an 11-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it appears that the shooting was accidental, a statement from VPD said.

