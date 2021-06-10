For second time in two weeks, construction equipment used as way to break into Mississippi stores

For the second time in two weeks, thieves have used construction equipment to break into Mississippi stores.

On Thursday, Jackson police were on the scene of the Southland Grocery Store on Medgar Evers Boulevard where thieves reportedly used construction equipment to break into the store’s glass door.

The thieves reportedly made away with several items and caused thousands of dollars in damage to the store.

Jackson news sources report that the break-in happened after 4 a.m. A backhoe that was left overnight by crews working to repave Medgar Evers Boulevard was reportedly used to break into the building.

On May 29, a gas station several blocks away from the Southland Grocery was broken into using similar construction equipment. Police have not indicated if they believe the two break-ins are related.