Former mayor of Mississippi’s largest city dies

Published 6:19 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Dale Danks Jr., an attorney and former Jackson mayor, has died.

Danks’ family said in a statement Wednesday that Danks passed away as a result of complications from a stroke.

“He died peacefully surrounded by family. The family is grateful for the love and support being extended by our friends, family, and community,” the statement said.

Danks, 81, served as Jackson mayor from 1977 to 1989.

He led the city through the 1979 and 1983 floods and became the first mayor of the city under mayor-council form in 1985.

 

More News

Mississippi sheriff shocked by not guilty verdict in murder trial even after suspect reportedly caught with note asking girlfriend to hep with alibi

Former mayor of Mississippi’s largest city dies

Mississippi teen charged with murder in shooting of 11-year-old that officials thought was accidental

Mississippi father, son charged after fight at graduation party ends with body in pond

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required