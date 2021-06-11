Man accused of killing Mississippi deputy in 2020 pleads not guilty to capital murder

A man accused of overpowering and killing a Mississippi deputy with his service weapon in 2020 has pleaded not guilty to capital murder.

Joaquin Blackwell, 22, pleaded not guilty in a Bay Springs courtroom Thursday.

Blackwell is accused of killing Simpson County deputy James Blair on June 12, 2020, as he was being transported as an inmate from a mental evaluation.

Blackwell then led police on a manhunt and was found hiding the next day not far from where he escaped.

A trial has been set for Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Blackwell will be held without bond until his court appearance.