Number of new coronavirus cases jumps in Mississippi, state reports

Mississippi’s new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus jumped Friday sending the weekly average to a nearly two-week high, as the state released the latest data.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 236 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 319,115.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported five new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,353.

Through Friday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 29% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That puts Mississippi last in the list of states with the most vaccinations. Vermont, by comparison, is the state with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with nearly 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 132 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 122 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.