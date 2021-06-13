Louisiana man faces 50 sex crime charges against children, animals

A Louisiana man faces 50 sex crimes related to crimes against young children and animals, the sheriff’s office reported Friday.

The man, Robert Bridges, 37, of Benton, Louisiana, was originally arrested in late May.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives said they added more charges to Bridges late last week.

As a result of the investigation, Bridges was first arrested on May 28, 2021, for the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13.

After his initial booking into the Bossier maximum-security facility, detectives continued to work on the case, and on June 10 additional charges were added to Bridges.

Police reported that, currently, they have identified a total of five victims in the case, with the possibility of more victims, and more charges to be levied against Bridges.

Bridges currently faces the following charges:

• 2 counts of first degree rape-victim under 13 years of age, with a $500,000 bond.

• 3 Counts of oral sexual battery, with a $150,000 bond.

• 3 Counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, with a $250,000 bond.

• 1 count of pornography involving juveniles, with a $150,000 bond.

• 2 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, with a $150,000.00

• 1 count of failure to register and notify as sex offender or child predator, with a $45,000

• 10 counts of first degree rape-victim under 13 years of age, with a $250,000.

• 18 counts of oral sexual battery, with a $75,000.

• 10 counts of sexual battery with a $75,000 bond.

Bridges is currently booked in the Bossier maximum-security facility and held on a combined $1.645 million in bonds. If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division Office at (318) 965-3418.