Mississippi man arrested on sexual battery charges at business

Published 12:52 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man faces charges of sexual battery after officers responded to a call at an Oxford business Friday.

On June 11, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 100 block of Courthouse Square in reference to a sexual battery incident.

The suspect, identified as Duane Kelley, 43, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with sexual battery, according to OPD.

Kelley was issued a $25,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

More News

Mississippi man arrested on sexual battery charges at business

Crime scene

Police investigating shooting death in parking lot of Mississippi auto parts store

Mississippi’s coronavirus new case averages slightly lower, state reports

Judge allows use of street for outdoor dining in one Mississippi city

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required