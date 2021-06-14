Mississippi man arrested on sexual battery charges at business
Published 12:52 pm Monday, June 14, 2021
A Mississippi man faces charges of sexual battery after officers responded to a call at an Oxford business Friday.
On June 11, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 100 block of Courthouse Square in reference to a sexual battery incident.
The suspect, identified as Duane Kelley, 43, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with sexual battery, according to OPD.
Kelley was issued a $25,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.