Mississippi’s coronavirus new case averages slightly lower, state reports

Mississippi’s weekly average of new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus dropped slightly with the latest data released from the state on Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 266 new cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 319,381.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,354.

Through Monday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 29% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated,

the state reported. That puts Mississippi last in the list of states with the most vaccinations. Vermont, by comparison, is the state with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with nearly 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 123 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 119 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.