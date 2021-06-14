Two men dead, seven rescued by Mississippi deputies in weekend hostage situation
Published 6:40 am Monday, June 14, 2021
Two men are dead after Mississippi deputies were able to rescue seven people from a hostage situation in Itawamba County Saturday.
Deputies from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident shortly before noon Saturday on Dorsey Evergreen Road, according to local news sources.
When officers arrived at the scene, Chris Moore of Fulton reportedly came out of the house and pointed a gun at a deputy before going back into the residence.
Moore reportedly took eight individuals — 3 adults and 5 children — hostage. Moore reportedly killed one of the adults, Greg Ison, who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Seven other individuals, with the help of deputies, were able to escape.
Officers used tear gas to try to get Moore out of the house, but he stayed inside and fatally shot himself, according to news reports.
Itawamba County Coroner Sheila Summerford said the bodies of both Ison and Moore will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Pearl.