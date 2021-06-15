Mississippi city investigating second homicide of year after man found dead

Mississippi police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man found dead in Vicksburg.

A report of shots fired in the Kings community led to Vicksburg’s second homicide of the year.

At 2:33 p.m. Monday, a call was made to the Vicksburg Police Department that gunshots were heard near the Vicksburg Animal Shelter located at 100 Old Mill Road.

Upon arrival, officers with VPD discovered a 21-year-old male who was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Malik Vallarie, of Vicksburg.

A firearm believed to be used in the shooting was recovered from the scene.

According to VPD Capt. Mike Bryant, there are currently “several witnesses” interviewing and providing statements at the Vicksburg police station.