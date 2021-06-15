Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases flat, latest statistics show

Published 10:45 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus remained relatively stable with the latest data released from the state on Tuesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 47 new cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 319,428.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported seven new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,361.

Through Tuesday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 29% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated,

the state reported. That puts Mississippi last in the list of states with the most vaccinations. Vermont, by comparison, is the state with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with nearly 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 121 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 120 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3049 85 83 16
Alcorn 3241 72 130 20
Amite 1261 42 57 9
Attala 2150 73 175 36
Benton 1023 25 46 10
Bolivar 4835 133 235 33
Calhoun 1740 32 36 6
Carroll 1223 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2105 59 60 15
Choctaw 790 18 2 0
Claiborne 1030 30 45 9
Clarke 1789 80 123 31
Clay 1877 54 38 5
Coahoma 2983 83 129 12
Copiah 2996 66 83 11
Covington 2671 83 139 39
De Soto 22264 265 113 24
Forrest 7822 153 244 52
Franklin 850 23 40 4
George 2519 51 59 8
Greene 1318 33 53 6
Grenada 2640 87 155 33
Hancock 3860 87 69 14
Harrison 18386 317 490 70
Hinds 20645 421 805 131
Holmes 1903 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3050 78 135 24
Jackson 13678 248 241 35
Jasper 2221 48 43 2
Jefferson 662 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1078 33 9 1
Jones 8458 167 220 42
Kemper 966 29 44 9
Lafayette 6301 120 187 55
Lamar 6336 88 54 13
Lauderdale 7257 242 443 101
Lawrence 1310 24 27 2
Leake 2717 74 92 16
Lee 10052 176 222 42
Leflore 3515 125 236 52
Lincoln 4008 112 197 40
Lowndes 6498 149 258 63
Madison 10237 224 369 69
Marion 2712 80 158 24
Marshall 4572 105 65 15
Monroe 4155 135 190 55
Montgomery 1286 43 54 9
Neshoba 4059 179 203 59
Newton 2486 63 88 15
Noxubee 1279 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4660 98 222 36
Panola 4664 110 104 15
Pearl River 4599 147 193 38
Perry 1266 38 21 8
Pike 3368 111 135 36
Pontotoc 4250 73 86 13
Prentiss 2836 61 99 15
Quitman 819 16 0 0
Rankin 13864 282 392 61
Scott 3195 74 115 18
Sharkey 509 17 43 8
Simpson 2981 89 158 20
Smith 1640 34 68 8
Stone 1874 33 85 14
Sunflower 3393 91 123 20
Tallahatchie 1799 41 50 7
Tate 3423 86 80 19
Tippah 2917 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2312 68 102 27
Tunica 1080 27 18 2
Union 4155 76 131 23
Walthall 1353 47 69 13
Warren 4440 121 170 37
Washington 5419 136 190 39
Wayne 2644 42 69 11
Webster 1150 32 61 12
Wilkinson 693 32 25 5
Winston 2299 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1678 40 82 22
Yazoo 3141 71 141 18
Total 319,428 7,361 10,490 1,986

 

 

 

