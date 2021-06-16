Officials: Mississippi boy killed after vehicle involved in crash veers off roadway, runs over teen

Published 7:35 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials say a 13-year-old was killed after a vehicle hit a car and then ran off into the grass and ran over the boy in Morton Tuesday.

WLBT News reports, Geran Rae Rojas, 35, has been charged with driving without a license, having no insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Morton Police Department officials say Rojas was driving when his vehicle struck another vehicle and then veered off the roadway into the grass, hitting the 13-year-old.

The vehicle came to a stop after hitting a nearby church.

 

More News

Think you know where the most diverse counties in Mississippi are? Check out our list

Officials: Mississippi boy killed after vehicle involved in crash veers off roadway, runs over teen

Officials: Mississippi man drowns after going out for a swim

Ex-school bus driver pleads guilty in child pornography case

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required