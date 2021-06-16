Officials: Mississippi man drowns after going out for a swim

Published 7:22 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has died after reportedly drowning after going out for a swim near his home.

First responders in D’Iberville responded to a call at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday from a private home near the corner of Talley Street and Seventh Avenue.

WLOX News in Biloxi reports that family members told police that an elderly man went missing after going out for a swim from a pier near his house.

Six different agencies rushed to the scene with tools to help find the man. Officials used sonar equipment and an underwater drone in the rescue effort.

The body of the man, who has not been identified, was found shortly before 5:30 p.m. Police are investigating what caused the man’s death.

 

