Woman wanted for assaulting Mississippi deputy, shooting vehicle

A Mississippi sheriff is looking for help in locating a woman suspected of assaulting a deputy and shooting a motor vehicle.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Sandquaneittra Floyd. According to the sheriff’s office, a Pike Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Sandquaneittra Floyd on Van Norman Curve Rd. on June 15, 2021.

The PIke County Sheriff’s Office posted the request on social media.

During the traffic stop, Floyd fled the scene, striking the deputy in the process. Floyd is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Shooting at a Motor Vehicle.

Floyd is believed to be driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, bearing MS personalized tag “LLS4.”

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Sandquaneittra Floyd please call Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033 or Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323.