Mississippi’s weekly number of new coronavirus cases inches higher

The number of new, weekly COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi increased slightly the state reported on Friday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 244 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 319,948.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,371.

Through Friday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 119 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 126 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.