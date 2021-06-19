Doctor accused of running pill mill in Mississippi pleads to misdemeanor

A pain management doctor in Mississippi accused of running a pill mill pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge in the case.

Robert Weimer, 74, of Stephenville, Texas, was charged through a bill of information with one count of distribution of the painkiller oxycodone. Weimer entered the guilty plea in federal court in Gulfport. Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced him to three years probation and ordered him to pay $9,500 in fines, news outlets reported.

Weimer, for years, operated a pain management practice in Long Beach. He was initially charged in three separate indictments beginning in January 2019 alleging up to 66 counts of illegally prescribing pain medication and sedatives, as well as additional charges of spending money received from the illegal alleged activity.

A jury failed to reach a verdict in his November 2019 trial, resulting in a mistrial.

Court documents said Weimer used a location outside his professional practice to distribute oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, diazepam, clonazepam and carisoprodol dating back as far 2014. The documents also accused him of engaging in monetary transactions with property greater than $10,000 with amounts varying from $10,192 to $138,952.

His attorney Michael Crosby said all three indictments against Weimer were dismissed. As part of his sentencing agreement, the court has also ruled that he can no longer apply for or hold DEA registration, which is required to prescribe Schedule II narcotic medications.

“This is a major victory,” Crosby said. “I am extremely pleased that we were able to conclude this matter with the dismissal of all the allegations that he breached his duties to his patients.”

“This was a procedural error where, while he was recovering from open heart surgery, he predated the prescriptions to make sure his patients could continue uninterrupted care.” Crosby added. “He wasn’t running a pill mill.”