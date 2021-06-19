Man arrested, charged with arson in Mississippi trailer fire death

An arrest has been made in connection with a trailer fire that killed the sister-in-law of a former Mississippi state representative who was later found dead at the same location.

WREG-TV in Memphis reported the arrest of Billy Brooks, who was charged with arson in the incident.

Kristina Michelle Jones’ body was found on December 26 inside the trailer. Her relatives said they believed the fire was set the day prior on Christmas Day.

Last week Jones’ sister-in-law, former Mississippi state Representative Ashley Henley was found at the same location, shot to death.

Police said both cases remain under investigation.