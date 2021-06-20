Two Mississippi teens latest to be arrested in Facebook Marketplace murder

Two more young men have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Gulf Coast man found dead on June 2 in central Mississippi.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March tells local news outlets that 15-year-old Akarion Johnson of Attala County and 18-year-old Brock Banks Jr. of Durant have been arrested and both charged as adults.

They’re the latest suspects arrested in the death of 26-year-old Kyle Craig of Ocean Springs. Morgan Craig, his sister, has said Craig drove to Holmes County to buy a four-wheeler he had seen listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Kyle Craig bought, repaired and sold all-terrain vehicles and may have been carrying a large amount of cash.

Arrested and charged with capital murder earlier were 17-year-old Parveion Harris, 20-year-old Montavious Landfair and 17-year-old Darius Erving.

It’s unclear if any of the men have attorneys.

Craig stopped answering phone calls and his relatives drove north looking for him after reporting him missing. The relatives used Craig’s cell phone to trace his location and found him dead on the side of a road, with multiple gunshot wounds, near the town of West.

March said the latest two suspects were turned in by their families.

On June 12, Erving escaped from a Lexington hospital after he complained that he was having trouble breathing while in custody. March said Erving’s parents turned him in the following day.