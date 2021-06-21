Kayaker rescued after boat overturns in swift-moving waters of Mississippi creek

A kayaker had to be rescued after his boat overturned in the swift-moving waters of a swollen creek in South Mississippi.

Rescuers from several South Mississippi fire departments were called to rescue the kayaker from the Tuxachanie Creek on Sunday.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan told WXXV News in Gulfport that a 26-year-old D’Iberville man and another kayaker overturned rive. One kayaker was reportedly able to get back get back to safety and call 911.

The other kayaker sought refuge by clinging to a tree in the middle to the river.

An off-duty Biloxi firefighter and his 10-year-old son were able to locate the stranded kayaker. Biloxi Fire Department’s swift water response unit helped pull the kayaker to safety.

Harrison County Fire Rescue, Harrison County Sheriff Department, D’Iberville Fire Department and Biloxi Fire Department swift water response unit responded to the call for help.