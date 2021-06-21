Mississippi police investigating weekend shooting at birthday party

Mississippi police are investigating a shooting that happened after a fight broke out at a birthday party Sunday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m., Gulfport police repsonded to a shots fired call at a Brentwood Boulevard address.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a crowd of about 70 people who were attending a birthday party.

Police say witnesses reported that several guns were fired after a fight broke out as the party was ending.

A 20-year-old man was reportedly injured injured in the incident. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated.

Several cars in the area were also shot.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.