Mississippi’s new coronavirus weekly case average drops to just more than 100 per day

Published 4:29 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The number of new, weekly COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi dropped Monday to a level not seen in more than 14 months.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 159 new cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 320,107.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported seven new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,378.

Through Monday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 104 on Monday, the lowest level seen since April 2, 2020, when the average hit a then-high of 99.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 113 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3083 86 83 16
Alcorn 3274 73 130 20
Amite 1263 42 57 9
Attala 2151 73 175 36
Benton 1023 25 46 10
Bolivar 4841 133 236 33
Calhoun 1742 32 36 6
Carroll 1223 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2105 59 60 15
Choctaw 791 18 2 0
Claiborne 1031 30 45 9
Clarke 1789 80 123 31
Clay 1879 54 38 5
Coahoma 2989 84 129 12
Copiah 2999 66 83 11
Covington 2672 83 139 39
De Soto 22291 269 113 24
Forrest 7834 153 244 52
Franklin 850 23 40 4
George 2522 51 59 8
Greene 1318 34 53 6
Grenada 2640 87 154 32
Hancock 3870 87 69 14
Harrison 18444 317 490 70
Hinds 20741 421 805 131
Holmes 1903 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3051 78 135 24
Jackson 13731 249 241 35
Jasper 2221 48 43 2
Jefferson 663 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1083 34 9 1
Jones 8473 167 220 42
Kemper 967 29 44 9
Lafayette 6314 121 187 55
Lamar 6360 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7263 242 443 101
Lawrence 1312 24 27 2
Leake 2722 74 92 16
Lee 10060 176 222 42
Leflore 3516 125 236 52
Lincoln 4009 113 197 40
Lowndes 6523 150 258 63
Madison 10270 224 391 69
Marion 2712 80 158 24
Marshall 4574 105 65 15
Monroe 4161 136 190 55
Montgomery 1286 43 54 9
Neshoba 4064 180 203 59
Newton 2489 63 87 15
Noxubee 1280 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4663 98 222 36
Panola 4671 110 104 15
Pearl River 4606 147 194 38
Perry 1275 38 21 8
Pike 3372 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4259 73 86 13
Prentiss 2842 61 99 15
Quitman 823 16 0 0
Rankin 13917 282 393 61
Scott 3203 74 115 18
Sharkey 509 17 44 8
Simpson 2985 89 158 20
Smith 1641 34 68 8
Stone 1887 33 85 14
Sunflower 3394 91 123 20
Tallahatchie 1800 41 50 7
Tate 3425 86 80 19
Tippah 2922 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2322 68 102 27
Tunica 1081 27 18 2
Union 4158 77 131 23
Walthall 1354 47 69 13
Warren 4440 121 169 37
Washington 5426 137 190 39
Wayne 2648 42 69 11
Webster 1150 32 61 12
Wilkinson 696 32 25 5
Winston 2301 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1678 40 82 22
Yazoo 3143 71 141 18
Total 320,107 7,378 10,511 1,984

 

