Mississippi’s new coronavirus weekly case average drops to just more than 100 per day

The number of new, weekly COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi dropped Monday to a level not seen in more than 14 months.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 159 new cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 320,107.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported seven new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,378.

Through Monday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 104 on Monday, the lowest level seen since April 2, 2020, when the average hit a then-high of 99.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 113 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.