Mississippi man accused of sending inappropriate messages in order to entice child

Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man is facing a felony charge after reportedly sent inappropriate messages to a juvenile in order to entice the child.

Paul Webb, 48, of Oxford, is facing a felony charge after allegedly communicating with a minor.

On May 30, the Oxford Police Department received a report in reference to inappropriate messages between a child and an adult. The adult was identified as Webb.

Webb was arrested and charged with Enticement of a Child to Produce Depiction of Sexual Conduct.

He was issued a bond of $25,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.

