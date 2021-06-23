Man pleads guilty in ICE agent bribe attempt

Published 11:10 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Federal prosecutors in Mississippi say a man has pleaded guilty to trying to bribe a deportation officer with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson says in a news release that Jesus Miranda-Alcantar, 34, of Mexico entered the plea Tuesday.

Prosecutors said he was in ICE custody for being in the country illegally in September when the bribe attempt occurred. He offered as much as $8,000 in return for his freedom to a deportation officer who was driving him to a detention center.

The officer refused the offer and reported it.

Sentencing was set for Sept. 23. Miranda-Alcantar faces up to 15 years in prison.

More News

Man pleads guilty in ICE agent bribe attempt

Mississippi Aquarium plans to release rescued sea turtles, some still sick from frigid waters last fall

Sheriff: Mississippi suspect dies in New Orleans custody

mississippi crime

Two in custody in connection with drive-by shooting that left Mississippi 8-year-old shot in head

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required