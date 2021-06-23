Man pleads guilty in ICE agent bribe attempt

Federal prosecutors in Mississippi say a man has pleaded guilty to trying to bribe a deportation officer with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson says in a news release that Jesus Miranda-Alcantar, 34, of Mexico entered the plea Tuesday.

Prosecutors said he was in ICE custody for being in the country illegally in September when the bribe attempt occurred. He offered as much as $8,000 in return for his freedom to a deportation officer who was driving him to a detention center.

The officer refused the offer and reported it.

Sentencing was set for Sept. 23. Miranda-Alcantar faces up to 15 years in prison.