New Mississippi coronavirus cases on rise, state reports

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose Thursday with the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 302 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 320,594.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,391.

Through Thursday morning, approximately 33% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 127 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 123 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.