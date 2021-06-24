Teen charged in shooting death of Mississippi 15-year-old

A 14-year-old in Mississippi has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the teen surrendered Wednesday to police, becoming the third person to face charges in the investigation into Tradarius Cooper’s death.

Cooper was injured June 18 during an afternoon shooting at Pineview Apartments. He later died from his injuries.

The 14-year-old suspect also faces charges of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, WDAM-TV reported.

Judah Miller, 21, and a another juvenile were charged Tuesday in connection to the homicide.

Miller faces charges of accessory before the fact of aggravated assault and first-degree murder and receiving stolen property. The juvenile, who was not identified because of his age, was charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor.