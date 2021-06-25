Man sentenced in crash that killed Mississippi high school senior in 2020

A man accused of leaving the scene of an accident that killed a Mississippi high school senior pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.

Alex Dale Taormina pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

Logan Thomas Shows, a Seminary High School senior, was killed in the accident that occurred on May 26, 2020. Shows was set to graduate from high school in June 2020.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said Taormina, 20, was driving a Cadillac DeVille when he crashed into a tree on Cascio Taormina Road. Shows was a passenger in the car.

Taormina reportedly left the scene of the crash on foot and was later arrested.