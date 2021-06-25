Mississippi man charged with capital murder after toddler died earlier this month

Published 10:04 am Friday, June 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 20-month-old child he brought to the hospital earlier this month.

James Garland Ward, 27, of Moss Point, brought the child to a gulf coast hospital. The toddler was unresponsive and taken transported to New Orleans where the child died.

The Jackson County Criminal Investigations Divisions started an investigation and examined medical records.

Ward was arrested and charged with capital murder on Thursday. He is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

 

 

