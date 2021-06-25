New coronavirus cases in Mississippi remain flat, state reports

Published 3:20 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained flat Friday after the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 243 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 320,837

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,395.

Through Friday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases remained unchanged at 127 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases remained unchanged at 123 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3086 86 83 16
Alcorn 3305 74 130 20
Amite 1268 42 57 9
Attala 2151 73 175 36
Benton 1024 25 46 10
Bolivar 4845 133 236 33
Calhoun 1743 32 36 6
Carroll 1223 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2108 59 60 15
Choctaw 792 18 2 0
Claiborne 1032 30 45 9
Clarke 1790 80 123 31
Clay 1882 54 38 5
Coahoma 3001 84 129 12
Copiah 3000 66 83 11
Covington 2677 83 139 39
De Soto 22360 271 113 24
Forrest 7865 153 244 52
Franklin 852 23 40 4
George 2531 51 59 8
Greene 1319 34 53 6
Grenada 2641 87 154 32
Hancock 3881 87 69 14
Harrison 18502 317 490 70
Hinds 20847 424 806 132
Holmes 1905 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3051 78 135 24
Jackson 13774 250 241 35
Jasper 2223 48 43 2
Jefferson 663 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1086 34 9 1
Jones 8481 167 220 42
Kemper 967 29 44 9
Lafayette 6319 121 187 55
Lamar 6380 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7267 242 443 101
Lawrence 1319 24 27 2
Leake 2727 74 92 16
Lee 10077 176 222 42
Leflore 3516 125 236 52
Lincoln 4016 113 197 40
Lowndes 6543 150 258 63
Madison 10288 226 391 69
Marion 2714 80 158 24
Marshall 4581 105 65 15
Monroe 4169 136 190 55
Montgomery 1290 44 54 9
Neshoba 4069 180 203 59
Newton 2492 64 87 15
Noxubee 1283 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4673 98 222 36
Panola 4673 110 104 15
Pearl River 4623 148 194 39
Perry 1277 38 21 8
Pike 3376 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4270 73 86 13
Prentiss 2853 61 99 15
Quitman 823 16 0 0
Rankin 13964 282 393 61
Scott 3205 74 115 18
Sharkey 510 17 44 8
Simpson 2993 89 158 20
Smith 1642 34 68 8
Stone 1896 33 85 14
Sunflower 3396 92 123 20
Tallahatchie 1801 41 50 7
Tate 3431 86 80 19
Tippah 2928 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2326 69 102 27
Tunica 1081 27 18 2
Union 4160 78 131 23
Walthall 1356 47 69 13
Warren 4443 121 169 37
Washington 5431 138 190 39
Wayne 2652 42 69 11
Webster 1151 32 61 12
Wilkinson 697 32 25 5
Winston 2306 82 130 39
Yalobusha 1680 40 82 22
Yazoo 3151 71 141 18
Total 320,837 7,395 10,512 1,986

 

 

