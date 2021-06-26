Holly Brand crowned 2021 Miss Mississippi

Published 10:48 pm Saturday, June 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Holly Brand, Miss Golden Triangle, was crowned as the 2021 Miss Mississippi Saturday night in Vicksburg.

Brand studied communication studies at the University of Alabama and was the winner of the talent portion of the pageant on Wednesday night and won the evening wear winner Thursday.

Miss University of Southern Mississippi Vivian O’Neal was named first runner-up and Miss Jones County Caidyn Crowder was second runner-up.

